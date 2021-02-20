Huberdeau notched two assists in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.
Both his helpers came in the first 13 minutes of the game, as Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Huberdeau has four multi-point outings in the last six contests, and on the season he has a spectacular seven goals and 22 points in 15 games.
