Huberdeau had a pair of assists and two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over Chicago. He also had two PIM.

Huberdeau set up Aaron Ekblad's power-play goal in the second period that ignited Florida's rally from 3-1 down. He also drew a helper on Alexander Wennberg's empty-netter to round out the scoring in the final minute of regulation. Huberdeau has been on a playmaking tear as of late, collecting eight assists and a pair of goals over his last seven contests.