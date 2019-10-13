Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Drops slick assist

Huberdeau picked up another assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

That makes for five assists through the Panthers' first five games for Huberdeau. This one was a nifty drop pass to Evegnii Dadonov to tie the game in the third period. Huberdeau exploded for 92 points in 82 games last season, and is picking up right where he left off.