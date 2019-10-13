Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Drops slick assist
Huberdeau picked up another assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.
That makes for five assists through the Panthers' first five games for Huberdeau. This one was a nifty drop pass to Evegnii Dadonov to tie the game in the third period. Huberdeau exploded for 92 points in 82 games last season, and is picking up right where he left off.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Playmaking powerhouse•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: First 30-goal campaign•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Catches fire late•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot against Bruins•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Has 21 points in last 12 games•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot in loss to Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.