Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

It was a strong performance for the 27-year-old winger, who set up tallies by Keith Yandle and Patric Hornqvist before netting one of his own. Huberdeau was excellent with 23 goals and 78 points in 69 contests last year, his second straight campaign played above a point-per-game pace. A pass-first player, he'll boost fantasy managers in the assists category without hurting too much for goals.