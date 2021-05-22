Huberdeau provided a goal, an assist, three hits and four shots on goal in Saturday afternoon's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
The 27-year-old continued to be effective for the Cats in this series by opening the scoring for his club on the power-play. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, his eight points in just four games haven't resulted in wins as the Panthers now face elimination Monday night.
