Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Emerges in shootout to thwart Wings

Huberdeau provided the lone shootout goal for either side in Monday's 4-3 road win over the Red Wings.

Huberdeau skated to a minus-1 rating and came up empty on his lone shot through overtime, but Florida's top point-getter (44) worked his magic in the skills competition to push his team three points ahead of the divisional foes within the Atlantic Division standings.

