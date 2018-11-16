Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ends game a minus-6

Huberdeau posted a career-worst minus-6 rating during a 7-3 thumping by the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Huberdeau was on the ice for six of the seven goals scored on the Panthers as the team's hot streak came crashing to a halt. He was able to contribute a power-play assist and two shots during the contest, but it wasn't enough to slow the Blue Jackets, who scored four goals in the third period.