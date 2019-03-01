Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Explodes for four points
Huberdeau racked up three assists in the first period and added a goal in the third period of Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.
The whole top line of Huberdeau, Mike Hoffman, and Aleksander Barkov was buzzing for the Panthers in this one. Huberdeau's stellar performance gives him 65 points in 63 games this year. Two of his assists came with the man advantage, running his power-play point totals to 27. He added six shots and two hits in the contest, which amounts to icing on the cake in arguably his best game of the season.
