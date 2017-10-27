Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Extends point streak to four games

Huberdeau collected two helpers in an 8-3 victory over the Ducks on Thursday.

The 24-year-old forward now has two four-game point streaks already in just nine games this season. Despite not scoring a goal, Huberdeau has 10 shots on goal during his current streak, but he failed to register one Thursday. He'll look to make it a five-game streak on Saturday against the Red Wings.

