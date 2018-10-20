Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Fills stat sheet

Huberdeau score a goal and three points with six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Capitals on Friday.

The 25-year-old has continued his coming out party this season, scoring two goals and four points in the first five games. Last season, he posted a career-best 27 goals and 69 points in 82 contests. Huberdeau is more than capable of repeating those numbers and could reach the 30-goal plateau in 2018-19.