Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: First 30-goal campaign

Huberdeau scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The goal was his 30th of the season, the first time Huberdeau has reached that mark, while his 92 points in 82 games were also a career high. The 25-year-old formed one of the deadliest duos in the league with Aleksander Barkov, and they figure to be the centerpieces of the Panthers' offense for years to come.

More News
Our Latest Stories