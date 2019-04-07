Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: First 30-goal campaign

Huberdeau scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The goal was his 30th of the season, the first time Huberdeau has reached that mark, while his 92 points in 82 games were also a career high. The 25-year-old formed one of the deadliest duos in the league with Aleksander Barkov, and they figure to be the centerpieces of the Panthers' offense for years to come.