Huberdeau scored a hat trick and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Predators.

Huberdeau had a hand in all five of Florida's goals and completed his hat trick with 4:06 remaining in the second period to put the Panthers ahead 5-3, but Florida's offense dried up after that, allowing Filip Forsberg to spearhead a Nashville comeback with a five-point night of his own. After eclipsing a point-per-game pace in each of the past two seasons, Huberdeau has 12 points through seven games. He only has 10 shots, but Huberdeau has been discerning about when to put the puck on net, as four of those 10 shots have gone in.