Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four-game point streak

Huberdeau had two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Huberdeau is on a four-game, seven-point streak that includes six assists. He's one of the NHL's best playmakers -- Hubereau's 46 helpers rank him fourth in the league behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and John Carlson. Enjoy his success.

