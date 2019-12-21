Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four points in big win

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and added three even-strength assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

He opened the scoring early in the first period with his own tally, then collected all three helpers in the second. The 26-year-old has erupted for eight points over the last two games while skating on a line with overnight sensation Noel Acciari, and on the year Huberdeau has a sizzling 12 goals and 45 points through 34 contests.