Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four points not enough
Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and served up three assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.
Despite factoring in on every Panthers goal, Huberdeau's brilliant performance wasn't enough to earn the win. The 26-year-old now has three goals and five helpers during a five-game point streak. He's up to 22 tallies, 76 points (28 on the power play) and 131 shots in 61 contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Produces helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ties game with PPG•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Registers power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets franchise points record•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: On verge of history•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.