Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four points not enough

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and served up three assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Despite factoring in on every Panthers goal, Huberdeau's brilliant performance wasn't enough to earn the win. The 26-year-old now has three goals and five helpers during a five-game point streak. He's up to 22 tallies, 76 points (28 on the power play) and 131 shots in 61 contests.