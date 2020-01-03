Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets back on scoresheet
Huberdeau scored an empty-net goal and collected an assist Thursday in a 6-3 victory over the Senators.
Huberdeau had his six-game point streak come to an end on Tuesday in Columbus but wasted no time starting anew Thursday. He sealed the win with his empty netter in the final two minutes and set up an Evgenii Dadonov goal in the second period. Huberdeau is up to 17 goals and 55 points for the season and has a shot at his first 100-point campaign.
