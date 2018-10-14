Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets first goal of season
Huberdeau notched his first goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
The Panthers have only played three games this season, so no big deal. Huberdeau is one of the kitties' best offensive players and he should replicate last year's excellence. It may just take a few more games for the lines to gel.
