Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets game's only goal
Huberdeau scored the game's only goal Saturday in a 1-0 win over the Senators.
He now has three goals in his last two games and 35 points in 36 games on the season. Prior to Friday night, Huberdeau had gone four games without a point, but he is now tied for the team lead in scoring. He's a stud.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Crosses goal stripe twice•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two-point night in loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on three more helpers•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snaps out of six-game slump•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two power-play goals Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Misses practice Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...