Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets game's only goal

Huberdeau scored the game's only goal Saturday in a 1-0 win over the Senators.

He now has three goals in his last two games and 35 points in 36 games on the season. Prior to Friday night, Huberdeau had gone four games without a point, but he is now tied for the team lead in scoring. He's a stud.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories