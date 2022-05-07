Huberdeau scored a goal in Saturday's 6-1 Game 3 loss to Washington.
Huberdeau gave his team a 1-0 lead at 2:45 of the first period, beating Ilya Samsonov far side with a wrist shot off the rush. The potential Hart nominee has struggled to translate his scoring excellence in the regular season to the playoffs, and has just two points (one goal, one assist) in three games. Huberdeau needs to do more with his team down 2-1 in the series.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Should play in Game 1•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sitting Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Back in tie for NHL scoring lead•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Moves into scoring lead•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two goals, one assist in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Five-point night powers comeback•