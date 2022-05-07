Huberdeau scored a goal in Saturday's 6-1 Game 3 loss to Washington.

Huberdeau gave his team a 1-0 lead at 2:45 of the first period, beating Ilya Samsonov far side with a wrist shot off the rush. The potential Hart nominee has struggled to translate his scoring excellence in the regular season to the playoffs, and has just two points (one goal, one assist) in three games. Huberdeau needs to do more with his team down 2-1 in the series.