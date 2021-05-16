Huberdeau (upper body) participated in Sunday's morning skate and is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 1 against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Huberdeau missed Florida's regular-season finale, but his absence was likely precautionary, so the star winger shouldn't have any limitations as the postseason begins. He has comfortably topped a point-per-game pace in each of the last three regular seasons, but Huberdeau has been rather quiet in the postseason, accumulating just six points in 10 playoff games split between the 2015-16 and 2019-20 campaigns.