As expected, Huberdeau will be in the lineup for Friday's Game 4 against the Islanders, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Huberdeau exited Wednesday's Game 3 win midway through the third period with an apparent leg injury, but whatever forced him from that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. He's picked up two points through the first three games of the series and will slot into his usual spots on the Panthers' top line and first power-play unit Friday.