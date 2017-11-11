Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Grabs trio of even-strength assists
Huberdeau fashioned three assists in Friday's 4-1 road victory over the Sabres.
While he didn't drop any of those apples on the man advantage despite skating for nearly three minutes in that special team situation, it's hard to complain about three points from Huberdeau. The Quebec native has impressively gone just two of 15 games without a point, and he's produced multi-point efforts four times and counting. Be sure that Florida's 2011 first-round draft choice isn't toiling on your virtual bench.
