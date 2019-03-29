Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Has 21 points in last 12 games
Huberdeau scored twice Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Senators.
The second was the game winner. Huberdeau has 86 points in 78 games -- that includes 27 goals. He's been especially hot of late, putting up 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in his last 12 games. Enjoy the ride.
