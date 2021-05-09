Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Huberdeau hit the 20-goal mark for the fifth season in his last six. And his 61 points in 55 games is the same pace he's put up for the third-straight season. That kind of consistency is exactly what fantasy managers, especially those playing head-to-head, both want and need. Huberdeau will now try to translate this into the postseason, where he's relatively inexperienced and unproven (10 games, two goals, four assists).