Coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful Huberdeau (leg) will be available for Friday's Game 4 against the Islanders, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Huberdeau exited Wednesday's Game 3 win midway through the third period with an apparent leg injury and didn't return, but it sounds like he's likely not facing a long-term absence. Check back for another update on the 27-year-old winger's status prior to puck drop Friday afternoon.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Leads Panthers in scoring•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Records power-play assist•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four points not enough•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Produces helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ties game with PPG•