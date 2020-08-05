Coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful Huberdeau (leg) will be available for Friday's Game 4 against the Islanders, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Huberdeau exited Wednesday's Game 3 win midway through the third period with an apparent leg injury and didn't return, but it sounds like he's likely not facing a long-term absence. Check back for another update on the 27-year-old winger's status prior to puck drop Friday afternoon.