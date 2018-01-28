Play

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Hot at the break

Huberdeau has seven goals and eight assists in his last 13 games heading into the All-Star break.

Obviously, these are great numbers, and Huberdeau has actually managed to stay generally healthy this season for once. However, don't expect the 24-year-old to stay this hot. In those 13 tilts, he has a 28.0 shooting percentage. That's essentially unsustainable.

