Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Hot at the break
Huberdeau has seven goals and eight assists in his last 13 games heading into the All-Star break.
Obviously, these are great numbers, and Huberdeau has actually managed to stay generally healthy this season for once. However, don't expect the 24-year-old to stay this hot. In those 13 tilts, he has a 28.0 shooting percentage. That's essentially unsustainable.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches three points in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up two points Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets game's only goal•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Crosses goal stripe twice•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two-point night in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...