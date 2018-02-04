Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Joining league's elite
Huberdeau scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Detroit.
Huberdeau's ascension continues. He now has 51 points in 50 games and he's riding a four-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists). And in 16 games since Dec. 22, Huberdeau has nine goals and 10 assists, and has been held off the scoresheet just twice in that span. At 24, he's becoming one of the elite.
