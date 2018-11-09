Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Keeps moving up franchise list

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over Edmonton.

Huberdeau's goal was the 98th of his NHL career, which moved him past Ray Whitney into 10th place in Florida history. But it was just his fourth in 13 games. Huberdeau has been relatively quiet so far, but that's only because Florida has played a lot fewer games than everyone less. He's a worthy target right now because his schedule is more back loaded. Go see what he might cost.