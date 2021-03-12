Huberdeau handed out a pair of assists to go along with five shots and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus.

Huberdeau set up Aleksander Barkov's power-play goal that tied the game late in the third period, then assisted on Frank Vatrano's overtime winner. The 27-year-old Huberdeau has reached the scoresheet in each of his last five games, piling up two goals and six assists to up his team-leading point total to 32. Huberdeau ranks seventh in the NHL scoring race and hasn't gone more than two games without a point all season.