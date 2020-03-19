Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Leads Panthers in scoring
Huberdeau has 23 goals, 78 points and a plus-5 rating in 69 games this season.
If the NHL finishes the 2019-20 regular season, Huberdeau is right on pace to match his career-high 92 points that he scored last season. The 26-year-old forward is ninth in the NHL with 170 points over the last two seasons, establishing himself as one of the elite offensive threats in the league. Expect Huberdeau to continue scoring over a point-per-game next season.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Records power-play assist•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four points not enough•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Produces helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ties game with PPG•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Registers power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.