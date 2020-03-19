Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Leads Panthers in scoring

Huberdeau has 23 goals, 78 points and a plus-5 rating in 69 games this season.

If the NHL finishes the 2019-20 regular season, Huberdeau is right on pace to match his career-high 92 points that he scored last season. The 26-year-old forward is ninth in the NHL with 170 points over the last two seasons, establishing himself as one of the elite offensive threats in the league. Expect Huberdeau to continue scoring over a point-per-game next season.