Huberdeau scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-3 with two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Huberdeau ended his eight-game goal drought when he deposited a juicy rebound to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead with eight seconds left in the first period. It was Huberdeau's 15th goal of the season but first since March 30. The 27-year-old is tied with Aleksander Barkov for the team scoring lead with 45 points in 45 games.