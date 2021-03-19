Huberdeau scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Nashville. He also produced three hits and two PIM.

Huberdeau broke a scoreless deadlock with less than two minutes remaining in the first period, converting a perfect Patric Hornqvist saucer feed on 2-on-1 rush. It was the 11th goal of the season for Huberdeau, although it snapped a brief five-game scoring drought. Despite the recent goal skid, Huberdeau has managed to find the scoresheet in seven of his last eight outings, amassing 11 points in that stretch.