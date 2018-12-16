Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Litterbox leader
Huberdeau had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.
Huberdeau is the offensive leader in the Floridian litter box. His 38 points in 31 games have him on pace for his first-ever 100-point season. Huberdeau is a fantasy stud.
