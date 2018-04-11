Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Makes new career highs
Huberdeau posted 27 goals and 69 points -- both career highs -- in 82 games this season.
After the departures of Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault due to the expansion draft, Huberdeau was enlisted on the Panthers' top line. Huberdeau has always been this type of player, so being healthy for a full season and rifling a career-best 204 shots on goal certainly helped him make new personal records. The 24-year-old also logged significant power-play minutes, where he notched seven goals and 19 points.
