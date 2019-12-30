Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Massive performance
Huberdeau had two goals and two assists along with six shots and a plus-5 rating in Sunday's 6-5 win over Montreal.
Huberdeau was a one-man wrecking crew for Florida, scoring twice in less than a minute late in the second period after having already collected a pair of assists. He also led the Panthers in shots and plus/minus. Huberdeau is on a terrific run over the past two weeks, putting up five goals and 11 assists in his last six games. He's Florida's leader in points (53), goals (16) and assists (37).
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot in blowout loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ten points in last three games•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four points in big win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sparks offense with four helpers•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Bags two apples in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pair of points in home loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.