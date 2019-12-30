Play

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Massive performance

Huberdeau had two goals and two assists along with six shots and a plus-5 rating in Sunday's 6-5 win over Montreal.

Huberdeau was a one-man wrecking crew for Florida, scoring twice in less than a minute late in the second period after having already collected a pair of assists. He also led the Panthers in shots and plus/minus. Huberdeau is on a terrific run over the past two weeks, putting up five goals and 11 assists in his last six games. He's Florida's leader in points (53), goals (16) and assists (37).

