Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Misses practice Monday
Huberdeau was absent from practice due to illness, but is expected to suit up against the Stars on Tuesday.
Fantasy owners can rest easy that Huberdeau didn't suffer some sort of injury and will be in the lineup versus Dallas. While the winger may be bogged down in a five-game goal drought, he has added five helpers, 14 shots and two PIM over that stretch. All three of the 24-year-old's upcoming games are against some of the strongest defenses in the league -- the Stars (2.69 goals allowed per game), the Kings (2.41) and the Sharks (2.25) -- so he will face some challenges in ending his goalless streak.
