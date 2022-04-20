Huberdeau collected three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

He set up Aleksander Barkov for all three Florida tallies, with the last being an outstanding touch pass from just inside the blue line that Barkov was able to tap home at the far post without breaking stride. With the performance, Huberdeau moved ahead of Connor McDavid for the NHL scoring lead, and the 28-year-old now has a career-high 111 points including 27 (11 goals, 16 helpers) over the last 15 games. His next goal will also give Huberdeau a personal best in that category with 31.