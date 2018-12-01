Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Multi-point streak continues
Huberdeau notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
The 25-year-old got the primary helper on both Evgenii Dadonov's tying goal in the third period, and Aleksander Barkov's OT winner. Huberdeau has now recorded four straight multi-point performances, capping an impressive November that saw him rack up three goals and 18 points in 15 games, including 10 points (two goals, eight assists) on the power play.
