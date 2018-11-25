Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Needs to carry kitties more

Huberdeau delivered two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.

Huberdeau has 19 points, including 15 assists, in 21 games. But he has been held off the score sheet three times in his last five games (four losses). Huberdeau is one of the team's leaders and needs to help carry the kitties a bit more. They are on the outside looking in at a playoff spot at American Thanksgiving. And that often spells failure for teams in that spot.