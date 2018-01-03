Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Nets lone goal in loss
Huberdeau scored his team's only goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.
The 24-year-old forward is up to 14 goals on the season and looks like he'll easily surpass his career high of 20. Huberdeau has been on his game as of late, scoring five goals in his last five contests. Producing at a near point-per-game pace with an established role in the offense and power play, Huberdeau should continue to find regular success.
