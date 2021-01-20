Huberdeau and the Panthers will get some extra rest after their next two games versus Carolina on Thursday and Saturday were postponed. Per the NHL's statement regarding the Hurricanes, "As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice."

With the additional cancelations, the Panthers will have played just two games over the first two weeks of the NHL season after having games with Dallas previously called off. If could create a busy end of the year for Huberdeau and company whenever the league reschedules these outings. As it stands, Florida will get back onto the ice versus Columbus on Tuesday.