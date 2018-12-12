Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Not cooling down soon

Huberdeau added another two points off two assists during a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

Huberdeau now has 21 points in his last 11 games as the 25-year-old winger has caught fire on Aleksander Barkov's wing. He is on a career-high pace right now with no end in sight for this dominating hot streak.

