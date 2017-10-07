Play

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches first goal of season

Huberdeau scored his first goal of the regular season in the third period of Friday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

The goal was helpful, but Huberdeau's plus-minus was problematic, as he finished minus-2 despite scoring. Still, he's off to a good start toward a career year on offense, an encouraging sign for his fantasy owners.

