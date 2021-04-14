Huberdeau produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Huberdeau had the secondary assist on Aleksander Barkov's first-period marker. The 27-year-old Huberdeau ended a five-game point drought with his assist. That's an unusually long dry run for the 27-year-old, who has maintained a point-per-game pace with 14 goals and 29 helpers in 43 appearances. With Carter Verhaeghe (upper body) out week-to-week, Huberdeau could see an extended run on Barkov's line.