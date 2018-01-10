Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches three points in win

Huberdeau collected a goal, two assists and three shots during Tuesday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

After a four-game point drought in mid-December, Huberdeau has marked the scoresheet in seven of his past eight outings for seven tallies and four helpers. He's up to 43 points -- 16 goals -- over 42 games for the campaign, and his current pace has him in line to shatter his previous career-high mark of 59 during the 2015-16 season. Considering the 24-year-old winger is now in his prime offensive years and receiving huge minutes (20:05 per game with 3:31 on the power play), there aren't any glaring reasons to expect him to cool off considerably.