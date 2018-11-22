Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches two points
Huberdeau picked up a pair of power-play assists in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
Huberdeau had just one assist in his last four games, so Wednesday was a much-needed change of pace. The 25-year-old is seeing 1:42 less ice time than he did in last year's breakout campaign, averaging just 17:30 this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists on insurance goal•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ends game a minus-6•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up two points•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Keeps moving up franchise list•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists on two for win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Dishes an assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...