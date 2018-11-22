Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches two points

Huberdeau picked up a pair of power-play assists in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Huberdeau had just one assist in his last four games, so Wednesday was a much-needed change of pace. The 25-year-old is seeing 1:42 less ice time than he did in last year's breakout campaign, averaging just 17:30 this season.

