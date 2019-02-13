Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Offensive pace slowed
Huberdeau was held scoreless in a 3-0 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.
After starting the season with 44 points in 38 games, Huberdeau has seen his offense take a hit in the new year. In the 17 games of 2019, Huberdeau has only managed eight points, sinking him back under a point-per-game pace. He also is skating at a career-worst minus-24 and his worst shooting percentage (9.4%) since the 2014-15 season.
