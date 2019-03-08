Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: On doorstep of career mark

Huberdeau scored two goals and added one assist in a 4-3 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Huberdeau is now one point from equaling his career mark of 69 points set last year. And he's two behind team leader Aleksander Barkov. This season has been a bad one in the litter box, but the future looks bright for this kitty. Huberdeau will continue to help you this year, even with a smelly plus-minus.