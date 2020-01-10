Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: On verge of history

Huberdeau dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Huberdeau now has 59 points in 44 games this season, putting him on a 110-point pace following last season's 92-point campaign. The two points in this one also brought his career total to 418, so Huberdeau's next point in a Panthers uniform will tie Olli Jokinen's franchise record. Given the first-line winger's prolific scoring pace nowadays, we likely won't have to wait long for Huberdeau to etch his name into Panthers history.