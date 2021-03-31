Huberdeau scored a goal on his only shot and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Huberdeau struck just 14 seconds into the game, grabbing a loose puck on the doorstep and tucking it through the legs of Detroit netminder Calvin Pickard. It was the third goal in the last two games for Huberdeau, who has also collected five points in his last three. With 41 points on the year, Huberdeau is on track to lead the Panthers in scoring for the second consecutive season.